Local news outlets invited community members to discuss opioid epidemic

YOUNGSTOWN — Local news outlets will meet with people next week to hear your thoughts on solutions to the opioid epidemic in the Mahoning Valley.

Those meetings are scheduled to take place in Youngstown on Sunday, Warren on Monday, and Struthers on Tuesday.

We are still looking for people to register for the Struthers event, which will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mauthe Multipurpose Center at Mauthe Park on Smithfield Street.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-opioid-epidemic-in-the-mahoning-valley-tickets-37916374898

The meetings are part of a collaboration between The Vindicator, the Warren Tribune Chronicle, 21 WFMJ-TV and WKSU/National Public Radio. The collaboration, called Your Voice Mahoning Valley, is part of the Your Voice Ohio media project.

Backed by research conducted by the Jefferson Center, a nonpartisan civic research organization in St. Paul, and polling by the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron, the news organizations, led by the Akron Beacon Journal, developed a working model for listening to Ohioans and joining with the public in working toward solutions.

The Your Voice Ohio media project has selected the Mahoning Valley as a test site to work closely with citizens in identifying solutions to the heroin epidemic. What the people decide here will be used as a model for other news outlets to tackle the crisis statewide, and then launch conversations about the economy.

To see more on the statewide news partners and the project, go to www.yourvoiceohio.org.