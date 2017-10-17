JOBS
Library board offers director post to Phoenix candidate


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 8:44 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The board of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County voted to offer Aimee Fifarek the position of executive director.

Fifarek currently serves as deputy director for information technology and digital initiatives at the Phoenix Public Library where she earns $94,244.

Her proposed contract will include a $110,000 salary, a standard benefits package and a $7,500 relocation allowance.

If she accepts the offer and passes required background checks, the board expects Fifarek to begin early next year.

