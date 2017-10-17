Lawyer: Exclude Ohio mom’s killing admission due to no translator

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A defense attorney argues a police interview in which a Chinese woman acknowledged killing her 5-year-old daughter should be excluded from her murder trial because a Chinese translator wasn’t present at that point.

Mingming Chen, 29, of Jackson Township, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Ashley Zhao. Her body was found hidden in the family’s North Canton restaurant after she was reported missing in January.

The Repository newspaper reports prosecutors noted in court on Monday that Chen hadn’t requested the translator’s return when she acknowledged killing Ashley.

Authorities allege Chen repeatedly punched her daughter and that Chen’s husband, Liang Zhao, tried to revive the girl before helping to hide the body.

Liang Zhao pleaded guilty to charges including obstructing justice and corpse abuse.