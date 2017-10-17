JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

GOP senator says deal set on payments to health insurers


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 2:31 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Republican senator said today he's reached a deal with his Democratic counterpart on resuming federal payments to health insurers that President Donald Trump has blocked.

At the White House, the president spoke favorably about the bipartisan pact.

The agreement would involve a two-year extension of federal payments to insurers that Trump halted last week, said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. Unless the money is quickly restored, insurers and others say that will result in higher premiums for people buying individual policies and in some carriers leaving unprofitable markets.

Alexander and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., have been working for weeks on health care legislation, separate from repeated and unsuccessful efforts by GOP leaders to dismantle Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Emerging from a closed-door GOP luncheon on Tuesday, Alexander said, "Senator [Patty] Murray and I have an agreement," and added that Trump has encouraged them and the "president likes this idea."

While the agreement is a breakthrough, they still need to secure the support of fellow Republicans and Democrats.

In brief comments at the White House, Trump spoke favorably about the effort.

"It is a short-term solution so we don't have this very dangerous little period," the president said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes