Boardman police search home for suspected drug activity


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 12:20 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police Monday served a search warrant at a Cook Avenue apartment as part of a drug investigation, according to a police report.

Police reported finding a plastic bag with suspected drug residue on it in a bathroom trash can, three plastic bags in a kitchen trash can, a marijuana grinder and plastic bag in a bedroom, and a gun magazine in a bedroom, according to the report.

No arrest was made at the time, which is common when police serve search warrants.

No one was home when police searched the apartment, according to the report.

