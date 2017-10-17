JOBS
Austintown woman gets jail term for trying to smuggle drugs into Trumbull County jail


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 9:24 a.m.

WARREN — An Austintown woman began serving a 30-day jail sentence Monday after pleading guilty to trying to smuggle the drug Suboxone into the Trumbull County jail in 2016 by putting it into a greeting card and sending it to an inmate.

Stephanie Iudiciani, 33, of Norquest Boulevard, pleaded guilty earlier in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a governmental facility. She could have gotten up to three years in prison.

Iudiciani will be on probation five years after her release, during which time she will be ordered to stay out of bars, consume no drugs or alcohol, continue with her drug-and-alcohol treatment program and refrain from visiting jails or prisons.

