JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Attorney threatens to sue Ohio State over white nationalist


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 3:30 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — An attorney has set a new deadline for his threatened lawsuit against Ohio State University over a demand it allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

Attorney Kyle Bristow said today he wants by 5 p.m. local time Friday an "unequivocal and unconditional assertion" Ohio State will let his client rent a room for Spencer's appearance.

The University of Cincinnati was faced with a similar deadline last week and said Spencer would be allowed to have an event there. Meanwhile, Ohio State said it couldn't accommodate a Spencer event as requested on Nov. 15 for safety reasons but would decide whether viable alternatives exist by the end of this week.

Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson says the university has nothing to add to last week's response.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes