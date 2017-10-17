JOBS
2 people killed in evening wrong-way crash in Centerville


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 10:44 a.m.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Two people have been killed after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 675 in Ohio.

Police say the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of the highway in Centerville.

Authorities say the wrong-way driver grazed one vehicle before hitting another vehicle head-on. Both the wrong-way driver and the driver of the car that was struck were killed.

Police say the drivers were both men, but their identities have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The occupants of the vehicle that was grazed suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed for six hours after the crash. An investigation into the cause continued today.

