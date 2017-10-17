JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

2 escape injury after botched YouTube stunt near train in Ohio


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 9:46 a.m.

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Officials say two people narrowly escaped injury after attempting to record a YouTube stunt as a train approached in Ohio.

Fairborn Fire Battalion Chief Laura Kerr tells WHIO-TV one of the two was thrown to the ground Monday night when the train hit a backpack the person was wearing. Kerr says witnesses told first responders the other person was on the train tracks and rolled off at the last second as the train approached.

Kerr says the train conductors were upset by the incident, and it was lucky no one was pulled under the train.

No information has been released on whether officials will press charges against the two involved.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes