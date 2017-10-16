Youngstown cops revive woman, man who overdoses over the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police who responded about 9:15 p.m. Saturday to an overdose at a home in the 2400 block of Volney Road revived a woman there and a man who was at another house.

When officers arrived, reports said the 41-one-year-old woman was found lying unconscious on the floor. Officers who arrived gave her the opiate antidote Narcan and paramedics gave her oxygen. Reports said when she woke up, she told officers her boyfriend was at a home in the 700 block of Lake Avenue and was in trouble.

Police went there and found a 37-year-old man lying passed out in the yard. He was also given Narcan by officers. They were both taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.