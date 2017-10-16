Whistle & Keg, new downtown Youngstown bar, open for business

YOUNGSTOWN — Whistle & Keg at the corner of Phelps and Federal streets downtown is open for business.

The newest bar downtown will be open until 11 p.m. today. Happy hour will take place form 4 to 7 p.m. with everything 15 percent off.

VIDEO: Whistle and Keg opens

Customers who pay with a credit card only are to receive a wristband that will give them access to 44 taps of beers and wines. Seven of the taps pour wine while the rest are beer with some of the taps featuring local brews.



A steam whistle from former Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. outside of the bar will go off every day at noon, when the bar opens, and at 4 p.m., when happy hour starts.