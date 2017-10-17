Veteran British actor Roy Dotrice dies aged 94

LONDON (AP) — Roy Dotrice, a veteran British actor, died in his London home today. He was 94.

Dotrice was known for his role as Leopold Mozart in the Oscar-winning film "Amadeus" and his many theater and TV roles.

He won many accolades throughout his lengthy career including a Tony Award in 2000 for his role in the Broadway revival of "A Moon for the Misbegotten."

Dotrice is remembered for his role in the CBS TV series "Beauty and the Beast" and won a BAFTA best TV actor award in 1969 for his role in "Misleading Cases."

He gained many new fans later in his career as narrator for audiobook editions of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series of novels, which helped inspire the TV fantasy "Game of Thrones."