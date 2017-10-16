Trump says claims of sexual assault 'fake news'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling allegations of sexual assault made against him over the years "fake news."

Trump is responding during a freewheeling Rose Garden press conference today to a question about a subpoena reportedly issued to his campaign for documents related to sexual harassment allegations against him.

Trump says: "All I can say is it's totally fake news – just fake. It's fake, it's made-up stuff. And it's disgraceful what happens."

Trump adds that: "That happens in the world of politics."

The question came in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein that spanned decades. Weinstein has been fired by the film production company he helped create.