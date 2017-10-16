Three companies make medical marijuana proposals to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

Three companies tonight discussed their efforts to open businesses to sell medical marijuana in Youngstown.

The proposals were made to city council for informational purposes. The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy will determine what companies will get the licenses, said Rebecca Gerson, the city’s deputy law director.

The proposals were made by:

• Holistic Health Partners LLC, a company operated by Mahoning County residents including A.J. Caraballo, a pharmacist from Boardman.

Holistic has signed a lease contingent on getting a license from the state for a location at 3321 Mahoning Ave., a former bank building in the Mahoning Plaza.

• A company of partners from the Mahoning Valley, Columbus and the Chicago area.

The company is in the process of coming up with a name for the business, said Jillian Hanes, director of government relations for JB Hamlin & Co., a Columbus-based government and lobbying firm that is part of the group.

• Green Mile Solutions LLC, owned by Darrin Farrow of Westlake.

There are only two medical marijuana dispensary licenses available in all of Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.

For the complete story, read Tuesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com