Investigators seeks tips regarding Trumbull County arson


Published: Mon, October 16, 2017 @ 4:37 p.m.

COLUMBUS — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is asking for tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire to the Uncle Sil’s Bar & Grille at 2774 Youngstown Ave., Warren.

The fire was set at the bar about 6 a.m. today. The investigation is being conducted jointly with the marshal’s office and the Warren Fire Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728.

