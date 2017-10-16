Eastgate Regional Council of Governments opens satellite office in Warren

WARREN — Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will have new office space in the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center in downtown Warren.

Eastgate is directly responsible for a variety of federal, state, and local planning and project implementation programs in the areas transportation, water and air quality, land use planning, economic development and local infrastructure projects.

Eastgate’s main office will remain in downtown Youngstown at the City Center One building. The satellite office at TBEIC will be used by Eastgate staff at various times throughout the work week as they continue planning in the areas of economic development, public transit, the Appalachian Regional Commission and various highway and infrastructure projects.