Decision expected Tuesday on new library director

YOUNGSTOWN — The board of trustees for the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the meeting room at the Main Library, 305 Wick Ave.

The board plans to adjourn into an executive session and, following that, appoint a new executive director.

The finalists for the position are Michelle Alleman, director of the McKinley Memorial Library in Niles; Patricia Crosby, assistant director of the Pickens County Library System in South Carolina; Aimee Fifarek, deputy director of information technology and digital initiatives at the Phoenix Public Library in Arizona; and Maria Gebhardt, manager of integrated marketing communications and social media for Broward County Public Schools in Florida.