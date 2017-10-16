Bond set at $20K for woman arrested on gun, drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $20,000 today for an Austintown woman who had a gun in a car she was driving while she was being treated for a heroin overdose.

Margaret Hapcic, 45, was arraigned before Judge Robert Milich. She has been in the Mahoning County jail since she was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday in a 3702 Market St. parking lot.

Reports said when paramedics were working on Hapcic they asked police to shut her vehicle off which was still running. When an officer came up to the car, she found a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun sticking out of the door that was loaded with one round. Reports said four rounds were later found in the center console.

Inside Hapcic’s purse were 17 doses of Suboxone, reports said. Officers also found three crack pipes and a marijuana pipe, reports said.

A man who was with Hapcic when police arrived was taken into custody after reports said he interfered with their investigation and had two Suboxone strips in his pocket, but a search of court records show he has not been charged with anything as of today.