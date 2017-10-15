Search called off for missing kayaker in Mosquito Lake; another man rescued

Staff report

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP

A dozen safety agencies called off their search at 4 p.m. today for a man reported missing at 10:24 a.m. near the middle of Mosquito Lake when his canoe or kayak capsized.

The missing man is identified by officials as John Schuster, 51, last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball hat.

A second man, whom Bazetta fire officials in charge of the incident did not identify, was rescued by a passing boater and refused treatment at the scene.

The search, which involved about a dozen agencies, including area fire departments and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, was hampered by choppy water, said Bazetta Fire Capt. Dennis Lewis.

This is a developing story. Watch Vindy.com or read Monday's Vindicator for additional details.