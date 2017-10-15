JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Search called off for missing kayaker in Mosquito Lake; another man rescued


Published: Sun, October 15, 2017 @ 4:51 p.m.

Staff report

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP

A dozen safety agencies called off their search at 4 p.m. today for a man reported missing at 10:24 a.m. near the middle of Mosquito Lake when his canoe or kayak capsized.

The missing man is identified by officials as John Schuster, 51, last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball hat.

A second man, whom Bazetta fire officials in charge of the incident did not identify, was rescued by a passing boater and refused treatment at the scene.

The search, which involved about a dozen agencies, including area fire departments and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, was hampered by choppy water, said Bazetta Fire Capt. Dennis Lewis.

This is a developing story. Watch Vindy.com or read Monday's Vindicator for additional details.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes