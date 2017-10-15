JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio deputy sheriff resigns after accusation of racial slur


Published: Sun, October 15, 2017 @ 3:29 p.m.

Associated Press

SANDUSKY, Ohio

An Ohio sheriff’s deputy has resigned after being accused of using a racial slur at a Columbus bar.

Erie County deputy Justin Smith submitted his resignation letter after being placed on paid administrative leave Oct. 5.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said Smith was attending narcotics training in Columbus when he became intoxicated Oct. 2 and used a racial slur while referring to a Sandusky-area attorney in front of co-workers at a bar.

Sigsworth said Smith resigned rather than face the possibility of being fired. Smith worked 13 years as an Erie County deputy and corrections officer.

Smith wrote in his resignation letter that he always “looked forward to coming to work” so he could serve community members “no matter the race, ethnicity, religion or social economic status.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes