Drop off unneeded prescription drugs at Liberty administration building

LIBERTY

Liberty Township Police Department, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will be sponsoring National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Anyone may bring unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

A township police officer will be present to supervise the collection.

No needles, sharps or liquids will be accepted.