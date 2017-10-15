Canfield school district voters will see tax-levy renewal on fall ballot

Staff report

CANFIELD

The Canfield Local School District hopes voters in November renew a five-year, 5.9-mill levy set to generate $1 million annually beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

Members of the levy board said original passage of the tax issue in 2013 provided the finances that helped improve the performance-index rating the school district received for the 2016-17 school year on the state report card released in September.

The levy renewal would cost about the same as in previous years, continuing at about $200 a year for homeowners of a $100,000 home.

The tax dollars assisted with the district’s five-year improvement plan established in 2013, funding a laundry list of school programs, extracurricular activities, facility improvements, new security equipment, vehicle purchases and new technology for classroom use.

