JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU, NDSU traded touchdowns, still tied after three


Published: Sat, October 14, 2017 @ 9:24 p.m.

The game between No. 8 Youngstown State and No. 2 North Dakota State will be decided in the fourth quarter as the two sides are tied 17-17 after three quarters of play.

The Penguins forced a three and out to open the half before marching down the field and capping the drive with Nathan Mays throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Rader.

NDSU responded with Easton Stick throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Nate Jenson.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes