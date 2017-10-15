YSU, NDSU traded touchdowns, still tied after three

The game between No. 8 Youngstown State and No. 2 North Dakota State will be decided in the fourth quarter as the two sides are tied 17-17 after three quarters of play.
The Penguins forced a three and out to open the half before marching down the field and capping the drive with Nathan Mays throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Rader.
NDSU responded with Easton Stick throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Nate Jenson.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.