YSU loses in OT


Published: Sat, October 14, 2017 @ 10:16 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — North Dakota State's Cam Pedersen made a 36-yard field goal in overtime as the unbeaten Bison to beat Youngstown State 27-24 in overtime Saturday night at Stambaugh Stadium.

YSU (3-3, 1-2) got the ball first in OT, but Zak Kennedy missed wide left on a 39-yard field goal attempt. NDSU (6-0, 3-0) then reached the Penguins' 19 before Pedersen's kick.

The Penguins forced overtime on Tevin McCaster's 1-yard TD with 1:23 to play in regulation.

