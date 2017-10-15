YSU loses in OT

— North Dakota State's Cam Pedersen made a 36-yard field goal in overtime as the unbeaten Bison to beat Youngstown State 27-24 in overtime Saturday night at Stambaugh Stadium.

YSU (3-3, 1-2) got the ball first in OT, but Zak Kennedy missed wide left on a 39-yard field goal attempt. NDSU (6-0, 3-0) then reached the Penguins' 19 before Pedersen's kick.

The Penguins forced overtime on Tevin McCaster's 1-yard TD with 1:23 to play in regulation.