Volunteers from Valley, beyond build Phase I of inclusive playground in Canfield

CANFIELD

“A space where children with disabilities can play with their friends who don’t have disabilities” is the vision behind The Walnut Grove inclusive playground along state Route 46 here.

Nearly 200 volunteers from all over the Mahoning Valley and beyond erected Phase 1 of the progressive play space Friday and today.

Four years in the making from conception to the start of construction, the inclusive playground also fulfills the wish of the anonymous donor of the 20-acre parcel on which it sets that it be handicapped-accessible, said Amanda Watanakunakorn, vice president of The Walnut Grove Board of Directors, who noted the facility can also be used by adults.

Another reason for its creation, Watanakunakorn said, is that there is a lack of acceptable play areas in the area for children with disabilities. The closest comparable one is in Cleveland, and it is 10 years old.

The Phase 1 center section, which was substantially completed today, includes bridges, slides, a rock climbing wall, and a sway apparatus, like a boat that rocks back and forth, that someone in a wheelchair can operate.

The Walnut Grove inclusive playground, located just south of Canfield Fairgrounds, goes well beyond American Disability Act requirements, Watanakunakorn said.

