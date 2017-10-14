JOBS
Twitter gives Senate names of 201 accounts in Russia probe


Published: Sat, October 14, 2017 @ 1:08 a.m.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP)

Twitter has handed over to Senate investigators the profile names, or "handles," of 201 accounts linked to Russian attempts at influencing the 2016 presidential election.

The company has stepped up its efforts to cooperate with investigators after it was criticized for not taking congressional probes seriously enough.

The handover occurred this week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.

What remains unclear is whether posts associated with those accounts have been deleted from Twitter's servers.

Politico reported on Friday that the company had deleted the tweets in line with its privacy policy.

