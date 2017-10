Youngstown State and North Dakota State are heading for overtime with the score tied 24-24 at the end of regulation.

NDSU threw a haymaker early in the fourth quarter with Easton Stick's 80-yard touchdown run.

YSU didn't respond until late in the fourth quarter when Tevin McCaster crossed the goal line with 1:23 left in regulation.

The Bison got as far as their own 33 before taking a knee.