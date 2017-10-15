Kinsman officers to raise money for Shop with a Cop

Officers raise money for Shop with a Cop

KINSMAN

The officers of Kinsman Township Police Department will be waiting tables at Times Square Restaurant, 8078 Main St., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

The officers will be working for tips, which will be used for the annual Shop with a Cop program.

The officers will take local children to local businesses to shop for Christmas on Dec. 13.

The number of children who participate depends on the amount of money raised.