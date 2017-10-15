JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Kinsman officers to raise money for Shop with a Cop


Published: Sat, October 14, 2017 @ 9:13 p.m.

Officers raise money for Shop with a Cop

KINSMAN

The officers of Kinsman Township Police Department will be waiting tables at Times Square Restaurant, 8078 Main St., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

The officers will be working for tips, which will be used for the annual Shop with a Cop program.

The officers will take local children to local businesses to shop for Christmas on Dec. 13.

The number of children who participate depends on the amount of money raised.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes