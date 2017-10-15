Boardman's annual fire open house today last at current station

BOARDMAN

Boardman Township Fire Department had every available firefighter on duty Saturday, but not necessarily for putting out flames.

The department had its annual National Fire Safety Week open house, during which it opened the doors to its 90-year-old main station at 136 Boardman-Poland Road for the last time, as well as to its trucks and other equipment for the public.

The main truck bays of the station were converted to a dining area, where visitors enjoyed hot dogs, wings, soft drinks, chips and cookies.

Next year's event will take place at the township's new station, under construction on Market Street and set to open next March.

“This is all free,” said township Trustee Tom Costello. “It doesn’t cost anyone a thing to come out here and enjoy all we have to offer.”

The costs were underwritten by several sponsors.

Firefighters demonstrated how they attack a fire, using a trailer that simulated a real-life housefire.

Jessica Nevison and Erin Gilmour, the department’s only female firefighters, showed how quickly they don their turnout gear, then picked up a hose and put out the fire. All the while, Pitzer was explaining the importance of having an escape plan in place, including at least two ways out of the house, in the event of a fire.

