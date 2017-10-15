JOBS
Bison tie YSU at halftime


Published: Sat, October 14, 2017 @ 8:14 p.m.

Cam Pederson's 19-yard field goal with three seconds left has North Dakota State tied with Youngstown State 10-10 at the half.

NDSU had a first and goal at YSU's 2-yardline, but threw three straight incompletions. YSU's Savon Smith and Lee Wright made to critical pass deflections during the goal line stand.

The Bison got on the board with RJ Urzendowski's one-handed touchdown grab.

Bison tight end Connor Wentz — the cousin of Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz — was ejected from the game for throwing a punch at a player.

