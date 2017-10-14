Art, beer, memories powering Cortland's first Oktoberfest today

CORTLAND

For Daynelle Sanner, this weekend’s Cortland Oktoberfest, the first of its type in the city’s history, has a three-fold purpose: a very personal memorial, a celebration of art and, of course, beer.

Sanner, 37, a former Cortland resident, became the driving force behind Oktoberfest as a tribute to her late brother Jarrett Hutton, a well-known local artist, who died in a tragic accident at his Bazetta home in July 2016 at the age of 32.

“He died doing what he loved and with [Oktoberfest], we can spread his mantra,” Sanner said, adding that proceeds from the weekend will go to the Love Life Arts and General Scholarship Program for distribution to students.

Sanner said city and community service groups immediately supported her idea. “People said, ‘Let’s do it,’ and we have,” she said as she surveyed the large turnout under Saturday’s sunny skies and summer-like temperatures.

Art in its various forms is on display throughout the festival, including photography, music and dance performances. For this weekend, North Bank Street has been dubbed “Art Alley” and lives up to its name.

