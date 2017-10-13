US Rep. Tim Ryan criticizes Trump on Iran Nuclear Agreement

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan criticized President Donald Trump to not certify the Iran Nuclear Agreement.

The decision does not end the agreement outright, but instead brings the issue back to Congress to decide whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said today: “I wish containing Iran’s nuclear ambitions was a task as easy as some politicians make it seem. The Iran Nuclear Agreement is not perfect, but remains our best chance for lasting peace and nuclear nonproliferation in Iran.”

He added, “There is no doubt this deal is in the best interests of the United States and helps to neutralize a potential nuclear threat to the world. I am dismayed that President Trump would ignore his own national security experts and the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency], who all agree the deal is working to keep Americans and our allies safer.

"The president’s announcement is yet another example of the egregious mismanagement of our foreign policy, and does nothing to reassure our allies the United States is leading with a steady hand. I believe President Trump is making a grave mistake by decertifying the Iran Nuclear Agreement, but I also feel passionately that Congress has the opportunity to do the right thing to avoid an international crisis and global instability.”