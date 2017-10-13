Ryan: Blame Trump when your insurance costs soar

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said President Donald Trump’s decision to cut subsidy payments under Obamacare “is a shameful act of sabotage that will send healthcare premiums soaring.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that ending these payments will increase some people’s premiums by 20 percent or more, said Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

“Let’s be perfectly clear — from this moment on, President Trump is now personally responsible for increases in the cost of health insurance or loss of coverage,” Ryan said. “The callousness of his decision to attack the insurance market for petty political reasons is unrivaled in recent memory. These people aren’t just statistics on paper. These are mothers, fathers, and children trying to get the care they need to live happy, healthy lives.”

The congressman added: “President Trump promised to help people in this country who were struggling to pay the bills, but we can add that promise to the long list of lies told to the American people. By this action, the president is reaching into people’s wallets and robbing them of what little income they have left. It’s a pathetic show of petulance from a president who is frustrated with his own legislative impotence. And now, all of America is paying the cost of President Trump’s own personal insecurities.”