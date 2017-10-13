JOBS
Portion of Wick Avenue to be closed for two weeks


Published: Fri, October 13, 2017 @ 4:35 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Wick Avenue between Westbound Service Road and Madison Avenue will be closed to through traffic for construction purposes starting Monday and lasting for about two weeks.

Local traffic will be permitted from the north and south, and access to the Ursuline High School parking lot will be maintained.

Bryson Street between Westbound Service Road and Madison Avenue will be temporarily modified to two-way traffic during the closure, city officials said.

