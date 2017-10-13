JOBS
Police seek man charged in death of 13-month-old Ohio girl


Published: Fri, October 13, 2017 @ 8:22 p.m.

CONNEAUT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old girl.

Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith said today his office filed charges of aggravated murder and rape against Joshua Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley. Smith said an arrest warrant was issued for the 37-year-old Conneaut man.

Police say they responded Oct. 7 to call about an unresponsive child at an apartment complex in Conneaut, roughly 70 miles northeast of Cleveland. They say the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Ashtabula County Coroner says the child had blunt-force injuries to her head and body.

Smith said he could not provide any additional details.

