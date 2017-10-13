PLYMC trustees set special meeting Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN — The trustee board of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County will have a special session at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the meeting room of Main Library, 305 Wick. Ave.

The purposes of the meeting are to award a contract for the casework for the Michael Kusalaba branch and consider the recommendations of the search committee regarding the executive director search.

The meeting is expected to adjourn into an executive session to consider the appointment of a public employee, namely, to discuss potential candidates for the executive director position. Board action is anticipated in open session.