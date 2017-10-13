Officials take aim at abusive land contracts

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan and several community leaders gathered in front of a dilapidated house on the South Side this morning to discuss new legislation aimed at reining in the abuse of land contracts.

Land contracts, also known as rent-to-own or lease-to-own agreements, have been used by several out-of-state companies in the city of Youngstown and drawn the ire of community leaders.

“A growing number of dishonest firms are using this practice to trap trusting buyers into predatory situations,” said Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.

Ian Beniston, executive director of Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, worked with Lepore-Hagan on the legislation which is modeled after legislation in other states.

“This is part of the wreckage they leave for the cities to clean up,” Beniston said of the South Side home.

Among other things, the legislation, introduced in the Ohio House or Representatives by Lenore-Hagan last week, requires vendors of land contracts to conduct appraisals and code inspections before marketing homes through land contract.