Local California vineyard owners thankful property, family OK

The Policy Vineyard, owned by Youngstown natives, that produces Casa Piena wine in Yountville, Calif. has been spared by the wildfires.

“We’re thankful that our family is safe and that our property thus far has been spared from these devastating fires,” Casa Piena wrote in a Wednesday Facebook post. “We’re heartbroken over the losses of life and homes in our community, and are praying for all our fellow Northern Californians, neighbors and first responders.”

Gail and Carmen Policy are the founders of the vineyard.

Northern California’s wildfires have now killed 31 people — making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state history. The blazes, most of them in wine country, broke out almost all at once on Sunday night.

Firefighters gained some ground on a blaze burning in the heart of California’s wine country on Friday but face another tough day ahead with low humidity and high winds expected to return.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean says a blaze burning in Sonoma and Napa counties is 22 percent contained Friday.