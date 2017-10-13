Johnson says Trump did right by cutting subsidy payments

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson said President Donald Trump made the right decision to cut Obamacare subsidy payments.

“The Obamacare cost-sharing reduction subsidies were never on solid legal ground – a federal court said as much last year,” said Johnson of Marietta, R-6th. “Congress did not appropriate these funds, as would be required by law. Under our Constitution, the power of the purse belongs to Congress – not the president. That’s how our system of government works.”

He added: “Here’s what we know: the current health law is unsustainable in its current form. Perhaps today’s announcement to reverse the unappropriated Obamacare subsidies will spur the Senate to follow the lead of the House and pass meaningful legislation to benefit the American people. It’s time for Republicans and Democrats to work together to repeal Obamacare, and replace it with affordable, high-quality, patient-centered health care solutions.”