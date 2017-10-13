Hubbard woman gets makeover on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

YOUNGSTOWN — Samantha Reid of Hubbard will appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Monday (9 a.m., 21 WFMJ-TV), and will receive a full makeover as part of the show’s Style Regrets Contest.

In her application to the contest, Reid wrote, “I am a mother to three wonderful children, 6-year-old twins and a 2-month-old baby. My biggest style regret would have to be the fact that I don’t have style anymore! The problem is that I never think of my looks. It’s always making sure the kids are dressed nice and looking good, not myself. Please help!”

Reid is among five winners from across the country chosen for the makeover. She will be on the show in New York, and receive a complete makeover from “Live’s” fashion expert Lawrence Zarian.