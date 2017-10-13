Hip hop trio Migos coming to Covelli

YOUNGSTOWN

Migos, the Georgia-base hip hop trio, will come to Covelli Centre on Dec. 2 for an 8 p.m. concert.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office. Prices are $35.50, $45.50, $55.50, $75.50 and $95.50 (plus fees).

Migos arrived in 2013 with its breakout single “Versace,” and has since collaborated with some of the top names in hip hop, including Drake, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, DJ Khaled and more,

The act, whose members are Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, recently garnered its first Billboard Hot 100 single with “Bad and Boujee” from its current album, “Culture.”

The single also was nominated for the BET Hip Hop Awards for Best Collaboration, and Duo/Group.

Earlier this year, Migos appeared on Katy Perry’s latest album “Witness” for her “Bon Appetit” track, which was nominated for an MTV Europe Music Award.