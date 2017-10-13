JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

GM Foundation gives out $110K grants


Published: Fri, October 13, 2017 @ 10:48 a.m.

LORDSTOWN — The GM Foundation and the United Auto Workers Local 1112 and 1714 gave four grants out to local organizations at the seventh annual Community Appreciation Day.

Paul McFadden of the Youngstown State University Foundation accepted $20,000 grant from the GM Foundation. The money will go to the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center for additive manufacturing.

The grant will be matched by the state.

Other recipients of the GM Foundation grants were: $20,000 to the Regional Chamber Foundation; $20,000 to Inspiring Minds; and $50,000 for the United Way.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes