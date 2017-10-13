GM Foundation gives out $110K grants

LORDSTOWN — The GM Foundation and the United Auto Workers Local 1112 and 1714 gave four grants out to local organizations at the seventh annual Community Appreciation Day.

Paul McFadden of the Youngstown State University Foundation accepted $20,000 grant from the GM Foundation. The money will go to the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center for additive manufacturing.

The grant will be matched by the state.

Other recipients of the GM Foundation grants were: $20,000 to the Regional Chamber Foundation; $20,000 to Inspiring Minds; and $50,000 for the United Way.