Five in Youngstown face kidnapping charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Five people are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on kidnapping charges.

Nicole Foley, 22, of Dryden Avenue and Thomas Lamont, 35; Shawn Foley, 26; Megan Noel, 21; and Marietta Foley, 48, all of East Pasadena; were all taken to the Mahoning County jail after police were called about 12:45 a.m. to an East Dewey Avenue home.

That led officers to the home on East Pasadena Avenue, where three males told them they were held against their will by the five because they were accused of stealing a car.