Feds indict 2 Mexican residents arrested in Youngstown last month

YOUNGSTOWN — A federal grand jury indicted two Mexican citizens who were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by the Youngstown Police Department last month, U.S. Attorneys reported today.

Ignacio Mendoza-Arriaga, 31, and Reinaldo Herrerra-Herrerra, 36, previously had been deported in 2008 and 2011, respectively.

Mendoza-Arriaga had a prior felony conviction.

Youngstown police pulled Mendoza-Arriaga and Herrerra-Herrerra over for running a stop sign on Sept. 21 in the city. A third man who in the car has not been indicted.