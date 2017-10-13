JOBS
Ex-Ohio State football player faces three counts of rape for alleged sexual assault


Published: Fri, October 13, 2017 @ 6:21 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say a former Ohio State running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.

Bri'onte Dunn, 24, was indicted on the charges Thursday in Columbus. The Alliance man is in Franklin County's jail.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office says Dunn called a woman for a ride in August, and she took him to her home where she expected him to call a ride service. Prosecutors say she went to bed and was later raped by Dunn.

Dunn pleaded no contest in February to an assault charge related to hitting his then-girlfriend in July 2016 and received probation. Ohio State dismissed him from the team after last year's assault complaint.

