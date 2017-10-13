Court denies Youngstown school board appeal for injunction against HB 70

YOUNGSTOWN — A court has denied Youngstown Board of Education's final appeal for a permanent injunction in its fight against House Bill 70.

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip was put in place by HB 70, which enables him to lead the schools with state-appointed academic distress commission oversight. Both are now in place in the city. He refers to the elected school board as an advisory board.

The injunction is a remedy that will stop the law – HB 70 – from taking place if it will do irreparable damage, according to Franklin County Board of Health v. Paxson.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court denied the appeal Oct. 11 citing reasons including a failure on the the school board's part to show harm to third parties if an injunction isn’t granted and a public interest not being served by an injunction, according to the decision.

