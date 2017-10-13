UPDATE: Man shot in the back on Cohasset Drive

YOUNGSTOWN

Police believe a man found with a gunshot wound to the back late this morning in the 500 block of Cohasset Drive was not shot there.

Officers found the man inside an SUV in front of the home of a relative. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by paramedics.

Police found no shell casings but there was blood in the SUV, on the bumper of the SUV and on the pavement.

Officers also checked nearby streets for any evidence of gunfire and found none. Investigators at the scene believe the man was left there.

A woman who was in the SUV with the victim ran away and police could not find her.

Two people inside the relative’s home were taken to the police station for questioning but they are not considered suspects. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.