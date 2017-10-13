JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

6 people arrested in 4 incidents that yielded many drugs


Published: Fri, October 13, 2017 @ 10:06 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police Thursday found marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine Thursday while arresting six people on felony traffic drug charges in four separate traffic stops and another incident.

All six people are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

One of the arrests was made at the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic where a client was charged with possessing the methamphetamine.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes