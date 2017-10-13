6 people arrested in 4 incidents that yielded many drugs

YOUNGSTOWN — Police Thursday found marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine Thursday while arresting six people on felony traffic drug charges in four separate traffic stops and another incident.
All six people are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
One of the arrests was made at the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic where a client was charged with possessing the methamphetamine.
