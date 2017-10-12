Youngstown cops find cash, drugs and a shotgun

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit Wednesday arrested three people and found more than $1,000 cash, marijuana, crack cocaine about 6:20 p.m. at a 275 E. Philadelphia Ave. home.

Reports said police also found a 16-gauge shotgun.

Arrested on drug charges was James Jones, 25, who lists the home as his address and Demetric Cobb, 18, of West Judson Avenue.

Arrested on a warrant was Kanae Gambill-White, 23, who also lists the home as his address.