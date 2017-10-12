JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown cops find cash, drugs and a shotgun


Published: Thu, October 12, 2017 @ 10:12 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit Wednesday arrested three people and found more than $1,000 cash, marijuana, crack cocaine about 6:20 p.m. at a 275 E. Philadelphia Ave. home.

Reports said police also found a 16-gauge shotgun.

Arrested on drug charges was James Jones, 25, who lists the home as his address and Demetric Cobb, 18, of West Judson Avenue.

Arrested on a warrant was Kanae Gambill-White, 23, who also lists the home as his address.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes