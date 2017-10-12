JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: Ohio student arrested after Snapchat threats


Published: Thu, October 12, 2017 @ 1:30 p.m.

MONROE, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.

Court documents report the student at Lakota East High School, near Monroe, said in the video he would assassinate multiple kids and put them in a blender.

Lt. Morgan Dallman tells WCPO-TV a parent saw the video and brought it to the attention of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Dallman says the student acknowledged making the threats.

The student was charged last week with making terroristic threats, which is a third-degree felony.

Principal Suzanna Davis said today there is no threat to Lakota East students. She says the teen will face disciplinary action in accordance with the student code of conduct.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes